Land, Barbara Ann



Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at the Woodlands of Hamilton on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. She was born on August 24, 1935 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Lee and Lucille (King) Sims. Barbara graduated from Hamilton High School and was a longtime member of Bethel Community Church. On June 21, 1957 in Hamilton, she married her husband of almost 63 years, Gene Land, who preceded her in death on June 11, 2020. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Sarah (Ken) Williams and Rebecca (Kelly) Baker; grandchildren, Tom (Alicia) McWilliams, Brittanne McWilliams, Luke Williams, Adam Williams, and Ben Williams; great-grandchildren, Camila and Oliver McWilliams; siblings, Kevin (Dinah) Sims and Penny (David) Brown; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Janet Sims, Dave Schafer, and RJ Edwards. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Jim Sims, Alice Schafer, Carolyn (Ora) Rice, and Sue Edwards; and brother-in-law, Donald (Irene) Land. A Visitation will be held from 10am until 11am on Monday, July 22, 2024 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 11am on Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Haley officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. The family suggests donations be made in Barbara's name to Bethel Community Church, 2015 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



