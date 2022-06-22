dayton-daily-news logo
X

LANDERS, Catherine

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LANDERS (Fiessinger), Catherine M.

Catherine M. (Fiessinger) Landers, age 78, beloved mother of Greg (Libby) Landers, Mary (Rudy) Johnson and Doug

(Meredith) Landers, loving grandma of Alex and Eddie

Landers, Nick, Chris, Joe and Alexis Johnson and Nina and

Colin Landers. Preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Louise (Horstman) Fiessinger and her brother, Kenneth.

Survived by several nieces and nephews and many special friends. Catherine passed away June 17, 2022, at Beehive Homes of Springboro. A visitation for Catherine will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at

Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM.

Catherine will be laid to rest in Miami Valley Memory

Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Landers family.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

40 North Main Street

Springboro, OH

45066

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SCALZO, Mary
2
DILLON, Robert
3
BYERLY, Jerome
4
CATTERLIN, Andrea
5
ELLIOTT, Carl
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top