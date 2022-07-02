LANDES, Dennis Duane



Dennis Duane Landes of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the age of 99 years, 9 months, and 9 days. He was born September 21, 1922, in Clayton, Ohio, son of Daniel and Rachel (Garber) Landes. He was married to Ruth Anna Frantz on October 31, 1943. They were blessed with over 71 years together until her passing in January of 2015. They were baptized into the Old German Baptist Brethren Church on November 15, 1947, at the Maple Grove district. They were called to the ministry there on August 7, 1948; then ordained to the eldership on April 2,1960. They lovingly shepherded the Maple Grove District for over 30 years and remained faithful to their Savior Jesus Christ. Dennis left National Cash Register in 1943 to work for Orville Bowman on his farm in New Carlisle. In 1948 he and Kenneth Bowman founded Bowman and Landes Turkey Farm. Growing up and working side by side with the Bowman family was a great blessing for the Landes siblings. Daddy greatly appreciated Kenneth's wisdom in both natural and spiritual matters. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, infant son Larry, parents, Daniel and Rachel, siblings Alva Landes, Lela Shoup, Bernice Boone, and Delma Swearingen. He is survived by his children: Stanley and Judy Landes, Rhonda and Carl Garber, Dale and Mary Landes, Brenda and Randy Shoup, Jane and Kent Filbrun, Stephen and Amy Landes, twenty grandchildren, forty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also, brother-in-law Don Hantelman, and sisters-in-law Pauline Landes and Betsy Boone. Thanks to the many thoughtful caregivers at Danbury Senior Living and other locations that tirelessly worked to enrich Daddy's life in his declining years. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 4-8 pm at Maple Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 7524 Agenbroad Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344. The funeral service to honor Dennis will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:00 am at the church. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Lunch will be served in the church basement following the burial. All are invited to join us for the meal. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all for your thoughts, prayers and kind deeds. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



