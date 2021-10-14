LANDIS, Carol



Carol Landis went to her heavenly home on October 9, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center at the age of 79.



Carol was born August 9, 1942, in Celina, OH, to Leo and Rita (Rammel) Livingston. Carol is survived by her son Tim



Campbell (Regina) of Barboursville, WV, grandchildren Erin and TJ Campbell, step-son Tom Campbell (Kathy) of Eaton, OH, sister Elizabeth White, aunts Helen Aisenbrey, Norma Rammel and Delma Rammel. She was preceded in death by



infant son Jeff, step-sons Joe Campbell Jr. and Kenny



Campbell, sisters Patricia Curtis, Diane Papp, Virginia Miller, Alberta Stevens and brothers Bob Livingston and Danny



Livingston.



Carol worked for Circle K with 44 years of service She will be missed by all those who loved her dearly, including the Wetherall family. Carol loved to vacation in Hilton Head and The Winds at Ocean Isle, Room 209, the prefect view. Carol's greatest treasure was Erin and TJ. They loved her deeply and will miss their Grandma Carol.



The family would like to thank the Kettering Medical Center MSICU physicians and nurses.



Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Brough funeral home serving the family.

