LANDIS, Kenneth Lee



Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, was born in Trotwood, Ohio, on September 8, 1935, passed away at his home on Hoover Ave. on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Smith Landis and Marion M. Landis; son, Terry L. Landis; grandson, Michael O'Hair II; sisters-in-law, Claudette Landis, Charlene Fries and Carol Hunn; brother-in-law, Donald



Richard Hunn. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Hunn Landis; brothers, Don (Ann) and Paul; children, Cinda (Wayne) Sizemore, Karen (Herbert) Arnold, Michael (Jakenda) Landis, Cheryl (Michael) O'Hair, and Jolene; brothers-in-law, Ronald Eugene Hunn, Jim Fries; sister-in-law, Kathleen Chamber; 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren which includes twin girls to be born on the 12th of May to granddaughter, Kasie Willison; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ken enjoyed sports such as, softball, volleyball, and ping pong. He loved nature, trees, birds and camping with his family. Ken was a graduate of Trotwood-Madison School and went to the University of Cincinnati where he joined the engineering program for 4 years. After school, Ken worked for 52 years as a Journeyman Plumber with Korrect Plumbing. Previously, there was a private family gathering on Saturday, May 7th at Rogers Funeral Home. There will be a burial at St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery on Friday, May 20th at 2:00pm. Family is welcome to meet at Rogers Funeral home at 1:00pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Also, a memorial gathering will be held from 10am-11am with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 11:00am on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Trotwood Church of the Brethren, 208 East Main St., Trotwood, Ohio 45426.



