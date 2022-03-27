LANDIS, Virginia Mae"Ginny"



Age 92 of Trotwood, passed away March 21, 2022. She was born to the late Irwin (Endorf) and Helen Emery on July 11, 1929. After graduating from Stivers High School she became a member of the Trotwood



Historical Society, the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential



Historical Society and the Greece Historical Society of



Rochester, NY. She met her husband and love of her life, Noel Emerson Landis, before he served his country in the Korean War. Virginia was also a member of the American Legion and the VFW Post 9936. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Emery and her sister Clareda Benner. She will be remembered by her sons Mark Emerson Landis and David Wayne Landis. A visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. A funeral service will



follow at 1:30 pm. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Royal Oak Mausoleum in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ginny's memory to SICSA humane society. To share a memory of Ginny or leave a special



message for her family, please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com