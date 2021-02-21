LANDIS, William Eugene



Age 92, of Butler Twp. passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on February 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alden and Jessie Landis, wife Grace Patricia (Bicking), brothers Herbert, Marion, Frank and sisters



Emma, Lucille, Helen and Lois. He is survived by his sons



William (Mary) and Robert and daughter Patricia (Thomas) Grice, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and companion Marilyn Rinehart. William graduated with a Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and retired from the City of Dayton after many years of service. He enjoyed studying nature, hiking, bird watching and gardening. He will be laid to rest at



Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville beside his wife of 63 years. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton or The Nature Conservancy. There will be a brief graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26 at



Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville.


