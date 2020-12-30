LANE, Dorothy J.



Age 84 of Hamilton, Ohio,



formerly of Ross, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 14, 1936, the daughter of Charles and Stella (Freeman) Hall. She attended Cincinnati Public Schools and later worked as a receptionist for Jack Woods Photography. On November 26, 1953 she married Roy Lane, who preceded her in death in 2012. She was a member of Tri County Assembly of God. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Sonia (Robert) Carr; grandchildren, Jason (Christy) Carr and Alex (Amber) Carr; great-grandchildren, Emma, David, Jason, Bailey and Ethan; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and four brother, Kenneth Hall, Bill Hall, Cecil Hall and Dan Hall. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, Ohio on Saturday, January 2, 2021, from 10:00 am until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice, 11500 Northlake Drive, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45249. To view the funeral service, click on the link on her obituary at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

