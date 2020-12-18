X

LANE, Gary

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LANE, Gary Allen

Gary Allen Lane, age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away on December 10, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 25, 1940, the son of the late

Samuel and Ione Maiden. He was preceded in death by his parents. Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Joy Lane; his

children, Beth (Gregory) Carter and Daniel Lane; grandchildren, Benjamin (Danielle)

Carter, Jordan Carter, Charles Thomas Lane and Bella Rose Lane; great-grandchildren, Genevieve Marie, Lucas Gregory and Vivian Beth; brother, Paul Maiden; and many other loving family and friends. He was a member of the Deaf Community. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm- 1:00pm, on Monday,

December 21st, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where services will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. "The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has

required that face masks to be worn in all public places." To share a memory of Gary with the family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.