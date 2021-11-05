LANE, Gregory A.



Age 72, of Xenia, passed unexpectedly, due to the Coronavirus, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center.



Born in Springfield on April 19, 1949, he was the son of the late Gerald R. and Marjorie Neff Lane, who survives in Springfield.



Greg is also survived by his devoted wife, Karen Gill Lane.



He graduated from Springfield Shawnee High School and went on to serve in the United States Air National Guard for 8.5 years. Greg retired from Navistar in 2020, where he worked as a mechanic. He was also a dairy farmer for 13 years and continued being a devoted farmer until his passing. Greg truly loved farming, anything John Deere, spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren's sporting activities, and playing with his puppy, Piper.



In addition to his mother and wife, Greg is survived by children: Mark (Mindy) Lane of New Carlisle, Kristal (Chris) Phillips of Bowersville, and Adam (Tana) Henderson of Jamestown, and seven grandchildren. Also left to cherish his memory are sisters: Gailon (Gary) Lane-Carney of California, and



Gina Lane of Springfield; along with niece, Michelle (Dan) Phelan of Springfield, and numerous close friends.



Greg was preceded in death by his father and his in-laws, Vernon and Willa Dean Gill.



Family will receive friends on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 4-7 pm at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, where a



funeral will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.

