LANEVE, Samuel

LANEVE, M.D., Samuel A.



A brilliant mind, humble man, compassionate physician, loving husband and dedicated father passed away April 30th at the age of 94 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in East Liverpool, OH, to Frank and Mildred Laneve on September 26, 1926. He met his beloved late wife, Mary E. Reagan, while in medical school at Georgetown University. They wed in 1952 and were blessed with eight children, Mary C., Joe, Tom, Patty, Rose, Jeanne, Barbara (Boo) and Greg; 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. We remember our dad as one of the best tellers of terribly corny jokes. He was very spiritual, praying the rosary while hightailing to Mass. Dad was a lover of pizza, cigars, UD basketball and sports trivia. He rose from a modest and loving childhood and committed to a lifetime of caring for others. We knew, and respected, that holiday dinner schedules were (very) flexible so he could attend to his patients. Our dad was wonderfully quirky as evidenced by his great joy for summer vacations. Our mom managing from the front seat air conditioning as he drove all 10 of us for 21 hours to Siesta Key. Beach reads were medical journals and continuing education courses; tennis and sunset walks filled the days. He will be missed by many. Our grief is lightened by our cherished memories of him as our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and physician. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Thursday at St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Catholic Social Services on his behalf. Online condolences may be sent to:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com