Lang-Jeter, Lula Leslie



Lula L. Lang-Jeter departed this life on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Lula was a loving wife to James Jeter, relative, soror, mentor and friend to many. A member of the AKA Sorority, Inc., Links, Inc., Eastern Star, Daughter of Isis, not all inclusive. The funeral will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 12pm. The family will receive friends from 10:15am-10:45am. Organization presentations will be held from 10:45am-11:55 am at Corinthian Baptist Church in Dayton, OH on 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd.; Rev. Dr. P. E. Henderson, Jr., Pastor. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HOUSE OF WHEAT Funeral Home 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Interment: Valley View Memorial Gardens170 North Valley Rd., Xenia, OH, Repast: Central State University West, 840 Germantown St., Dayton, OH.



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral