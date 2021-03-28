LANGDON,



David Wendell



David Wendell Langdon, age 80, of Hamilton, was liberated to Heaven on Thursday, March 25, 2021, after a long and full life of loving his neighbor as himself. David was born in Hartford City, Indiana, on August 18, 1940, the youngest of four brothers, to the late Mark and Murl Langdon. He married Margaret Jane Retherford in 1961, and had daughters, Ann Margaret, and Sherry Jo. They lived on a farm in Blackford County, Indiana, until moving to Hamilton. Dave studied and worked in mechanical and machine designing, and in 1970, the family moved to Hamilton, Ohio, and he accepted a position with Force Control Industries. Over 46 years, Dave worked as a Design Engineer and Company Pilot, retiring from Force Control in 2016. Margaret went to be with the Lord in 2017 and mutual friends brought Mae Miller into his life. Dave and Mae were married August 2019. Dave was a dedicated member of the Christian community in Hamilton, active in Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship and faithfully attended a morning men's prayer group for many years. He loved to pray for people—loved adding needs to his list for the prayer group, and then sharing testimonies of answers to prayer. He was diligent in helping others—tireless and generous with his time and abilities. David is survived by his wife, Mae Miller Langdon; daughters, Ann Langdon and Sherry (Stephen) Mollick; grandchildren, Samuel (Julie) and Hannah; his brother, Donald Langdon. David was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Jane Retherford Langdon; his brothers, Edsel "Zeke" Langdon and Richard "Sam" Langdon; and an infant sister, Mary Jo. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 5:00 PM until the time of his Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at Grace Pointe Church, 3727 Oxford Millville Rd, Oxford, Ohio. Burial will take place on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville, Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio, and Owens-Noffze Funeral Home of Summitville, Indiana.

