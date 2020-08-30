LANGDON, Ian C. Sept. 5, 1980 March 28, 2020 Ian C. Langdon's Celebration of Life and Love will be at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park at The Lodge (follow 'IAN' signs) on Saturday, September 5th from 3:00 P.M. 6:00 P.M. The Lodge is a large, beautiful cabin in a pristine natural setting with all amenities, but there is plenty of outdoor seating on the patio as well. Lots of COVID-friendly, fun goodies + refreshments will be served! Reverend Mike Callahan will be delivering the Eulogy. To read Ian's full obituary, please do so at Legacy.com and type in his name or click the link here: https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/dayton/obituary.aspx?n=ian-langdon&pid=195875150&fhid=41669.

