LANKFORD, Judy



Age 76, a 42-year resident of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 13, 2020, after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born June 17th, 1944 and adopted by the late George and Olive



(Atchison) Lindamood of



Pulaski Street, Dayton. Judy



attended Stivers High School before transferring to Patterson Co-Op High School, graduating in 1962. She then attended Miami Jacobs College where she studied secretarial skills, graduating in 1964, and becoming the secretary to Frank R. Summers, CPA, former Mayor of Dayton. After college, Judy met her future husband, Dale, on a blind date, they had an immediate attraction. About the same time, she and a group of her friends were invited to form a new local chapter of Beta Chi National Sorority, which supported needy families. She was one of the founding members of the Alpha Tau chapter. Their mission was to provide food and gifts to local needy families during the Christmas holidays.



In August of 1967, she and Dale were married, and then in January 1973, she accepted her most important role, raising her daughter, Teresa Dail. She brought Teresa up to be a strong and confident young woman. She enjoyed every aspect of motherhood and later grand motherhood, and brought a loving, nurturing, and caring nature to her family, friends and those whom she "chose" as family. Judy was passionate about the deer in her woods. She eagerly anticipated the first



appearance of new fawns each year around her birthday. She fancied collecting and giving Boyd's Bear items. This "love" of all things Boyd's started after a gift of a stuffed bear from her daughter. Most of all, Judy never missed an opportunity to celebrate her family's special events and achievements. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Dale; daughter Teresa Dail (Christopher) Hoffman; chosen daughter Jennifer Schneider; grandchildren Micah Christopher, Amelia Teresa, and Erin Judith Hoffman; chosen granddaughter Kimberly Grace Schneider; brother-in-law Larry (Sylvia) Lankford; sister-in-law Diana (John) Sheward, and niece Maggie Erin Lankford.



Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, December 21, 2020, at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg with funeral services being held at 1:00 PM



Tuesday, December 22. Burial will take place at Hillgrove



Cemetery, Miamisburg following services. Personal condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting



