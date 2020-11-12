LANTER, Steven Sinclair



STEVEN SINCLAIR LANTER, of South Vienna passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born in Springfield on August 15, 1953, to parents, Martha L. (Schmid) Lanter



and Ralph S. Lanter. He was enjoying his retirement after a long career as a corrections officer at London Correctional Institute. After retiring he worked part-time at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Springfield. He was an avid golfer and had a general love of the outdoors and wide-open spaces. Steve was a member of Ohio Masonic Lodge St. Andrews 619 in Springfield, Ohio, as well as numerous clubs including VFW Post 1031, Eagles 397 and others. Always the life of the party, he loved to laugh and make sure that everyone had a great time. He was a beloved husband, father, papaw, brother, and friend. Steve will be greatly missed by so many. He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Windle) Lanter; children, Mandy (Joe) Sakar and Shane (Marcie) Lanter; grandchildren, Joey Sakar, Shane Lanter and Logan Lanter; siblings, Robert Lanter, Ralph Lanter, Linda Booth and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Martha Lanter as well as his grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10-11 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 11 am in the funeral home with Pastor John Pollock officiating. Livestreaming will begin at 11 am on the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home facebook page. Burial will follow in the Somerford Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



