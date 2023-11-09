Lantis, Steven



Steven Allen Lantis age 72, of West Chester, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, November 6, 2023. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 21, 1950, to the late Paul and Phyllis (nee Bush) Lantis.



Steve graduated high school from Twin Valley South in 1969 serving as class President, and Miami University in 1973 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. After graduating college he went to work at Home Federal Savings and Loan for over 20 years leaving as Assistant Vice President. He then went on to work for the City of Hamilton in the Utility department as an Administrative Specialist III for 20 years retiring in 2016. He was a very active member at Zion Lutheran Church serving the church as President and Treasurer. He also sang in the choir, played on the softball team and taught Sunday School for many years. His greatest joy was being called Papa and spending time with all his grandchildren.



Steve is survived by his wife, Denise Lantis; his children, Brad (Julie) Lantis, Julie (Alex) Duwel, and Matthew (Rebecca) Lantis; his grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Cheyanne, Elise, Carly and Danielle; his brother, Mike (Jean) Lantis; his brother-in-law, Doug DuVall and his sister-in-law, Donna (Doug) Wolfe. He is also survived by his nieces, Valerie, Holly, Heather and nephews, Dougie, Adam and Christopher. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Bentley Duwel.



A visitation will be held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield at Rt.4, Saturday, November 11, 2023 from 10:00  12:00, with a funeral service starting at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for memorials to go to Zion Lutheran Church  Radio Ministry, 212 S Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 and Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash, 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral