LANTZ, Marilyn M.

Marilyn M. Lantz, age 91, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home. She was born September 5, 1929, in Ohio, the daughter of the late Rex and Dorothy

Johnson. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Johnson. Marilyn is survived by her

brother, Rex N. Johnson, Jr.; children, Sandra Lee (Glenn)

Davis, Michael "Mickey" (Jeanette) Rowland and Patrick

R. Rowland; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren;

5 great-great-grandchildren; along with many nephews,

extended family and friends. Marilyn retired in 1986, after

30 years of devoted service as a Financial Manager at

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Private services will be held at a later date. Visit her guestbook at Newcomerdayton.com to view her full obituary.

