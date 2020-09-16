LANTZ, Roda

LANTZ (Hively), Roda Pearl Roda Pearl (Hively) Lantz passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hospice of Cincinnati. She was born in Clendenin, West Virginia, to Oran Otis Hively and Freda Pearl (Elmore) Hively on July 11,1932. Roda was a graduate of Clendenin High School class of 1949 and St. Francis school of nursing in Charleston, West Virginia, class of 1953. She married James Jacob Lantz on October 30, 1953. Roda worked as a nurse in Hamilton, Ohio, at Fort Hamilton Hospital and finished her nursing career at Mercy Hospital in Hamilton, retiring in 1994. She and her husband Jake helped start the Animal Adoption Center in Hamilton and then served for many years either fund raising or caring for dogs and cats in need of adoption. She is preceded in death by her husband James Jacob "Jake" Lantz, brothers William Dalton Hively and John L Hively, sisters Mary I Hively and Wilma K Hively Lynch. She is survived by her brother James I Hively, son James Andrew "Andy" Lantz and his wife Elizabeth Lantz, grandchildren Victoria Grace Lantz and Michael Jacob Lantz. A graveside service will be held at the Hively family cemetery on Gabe Rd. in Clendenin, West Virginia, at 2 PM on Saturday, September 19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or the SPCA.

