LAPENNA, Jean
Age 92, passed away on
Monday, January 11th, 2021, at
Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 20th, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by husbands John Horning and Joe Lapenna; sister, Blaine; and granddaughter, Teresa.
Survived by children, Barb (Woody), Tricia (Mark) and
David (Wanda); grandchildren, Sara, Randy, Jason, Josh and Jared; great-grandchildren,
Stella, Madeline, Vanessa, Maverick, Reese, Zoey, Joslyn, Kyla, Gavin and Gwen plus numerous family and friends.
No services as body was donated to Wright State Medical.
