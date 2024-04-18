Lapham, Gail Jean



Gail Jean Lapham, age 77 of Dayton passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Dayton on January 4, 1947 the daughter of Charles & Martha Boyce. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Craig B. Lapham; son Anthony Lapham; daughters Tabitha Lapham and Samantha Lapham; grandson Holden Lapham; sisters Linda Cunningham and Catherine Whitt; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Bruce Lapham; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 3:00 pm at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





