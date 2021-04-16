LAPINSKY, Jeffrey William



Age 53, of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away April 7, 2021. Preceded in death by his father Charles Lapinsky. Survived by his loving mother Gloria Williams and sister Jill Yacovazzi. Also survived by John Hutchinson, who was like a father to him. Jeff lived in Tampa for over 25 years and had many close, caring and loyal friends. Arrangements being handled by Glickler Funeral Home. No service.

