X

LAPINSKY, Jeffrey

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LAPINSKY, Jeffrey William

Age 53, of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away April 7, 2021. Preceded in death by his father Charles Lapinsky. Survived by his loving mother Gloria Williams and sister Jill Yacovazzi. Also survived by John Hutchinson, who was like a father to him. Jeff lived in Tampa for over 25 years and had many close, caring and loyal friends. Arrangements being handled by Glickler Funeral Home. No service.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

www.bradford-connellyandglickler.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.