LARGER, Dave



Age 79, passed away April 22, 2022. He is preceded in death by his eldest son USAF Master Sergeant Matt Larger. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Gerry; along with ex-wife and mother of his children Linda Velte; a son Mark Larger; and daughter Mindy Bohnet; grandchildren Ben and Ellee



Howard, Kaitlyn, Corey and Abby Bohnet; a brother Mike Larger; and sister Jan Graham. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home.