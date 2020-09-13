LARREATEGUI, Pat Pat Larreategui, of Dayton, OH, passed away on September 9th, 2020. Pat was born on June 25,1941, and was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gerardo Larreategui. She retired from Wright-Patterson AFB, where she received a number of awards for outstanding performance. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Dr. Patrick Larreategui (Lori); grandson, Luke and granddaughter, Alexandra; two sisters, Wanda Lucas of West Milton, OH, Jackie Clark of Phoenix, AZ; and one brother, Donald Collins of Somerset, KY. Pat had many friends and will be greatly missed. She has donated her body to Wright State University Medical School as part of the anatomical gift program.

