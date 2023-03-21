LaRue, Gerald Marshall "Lash"



Gerald Marshall "Lash" LaRue, 90, of Germantown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Miamisburg with Father Tom Shearer Celebrant. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Good Hope Cemetery. For full obituary and to share condolences, please visit www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

