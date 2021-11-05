LATTIMER, Leah

LATTIMER (Smith),



Leah Lattimer passed October 5th, 2021, in Fort Myers, Florida, where she resided. Leah passed of health issues that couldn't be fought anymore. Leah was cremated and ashes planned to be spread over the ocean as she requested. Leah Lattimer lives on through her two children Cameron Lattimer (Fiance Cherish) and Kaeley Lattimer (boyfriend Garrett). She also lives through her parents Donna and Tony Smith, as well as her family and friends. Leah was always full of joy and lived life to the fullest. Leah didn't want a funeral so she will have a celebration of life November 6th, 2021, 6-8pm, toast to her at 7:00pm at 800 Lippincott Rd., Urbana, Ohio 43078.

