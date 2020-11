LAUBER, Samuel A.



3/29/42- 11/4/2020. He is Survived by wife Ellen and son Aaron. Holocaust survivor, US Military Veteran, Loving Husband,



Father and Grandfather. Internment will be a private



ceremony 11/9/20 at David's Cemetery. Virtual Shiva/In Memoriam 11/9/20 at 630 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hidden Child Foundation, Jewish Family Services of Dayton and Cincinnati.