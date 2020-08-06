LAUFERSWEILER, Thomas James "Tom" Age 88, of Kettering, OH, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Tom was born September 20, 1931, in Dayton to Maurice and Sybella (McLay) Laufersweiler. A graduate of Chaminade High School, he went on to attend The Ohio State University, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, and most importantly met the love of his life, Joyce. Tom graduated from OSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. After serving in the Army, Tom embarked on his 64 year career in the securities industry with his father, Maurice Laufersweiler, at the brokerage firm of Greene & Ladd. He was a partner of a New York Stock Exchange member firm and served as branch manager for several predecessor firms of Wells Fargo Advisors. Tom was revered in his career field and he was highly respected in the community, serving on multiple local company advisory boards and the finance committee for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. A member of The Church of the Incarnation, he was involved with Catholic Social Services, The Dayton Rotary Club, and The 49ers Club. Tom loved the game of golf and was a long time member of Moraine Country Club. He had the good fortune of enjoying many travel adventures with his beloved wife. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Joseph; son-in-law, Jack King; sister, Sybil and brother, John. Tom is survived by his beautiful adored wife of 67 years, Joyce; children, Susan King, John (Konnie), Jill (John) West, Sandra, Alex, and Max (Dawn); grandchildren, Samuel (Gwyn) King, Jacklyn King, Benjamin (Lauren) King, Alix West, Ande West, and Henry; great-grandchildren, Vivian, Jack, Samuel, and Theodore. Due to COVID-19, only a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or Catholic Social Services, 922 W Riverview Ave. Dayton, OH 4540. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

