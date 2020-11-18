LAUGHLIN, AJ

X

91, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away November 16, 2020. He was born December 24, 1928, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late George & Agnes (Driscoll) Laughlin. He was a WWII veteran serving with the 11th Airborne Battalion in the Pacific Theatre. He retired from Automotive Health & Manufacturing. He is survived by a son, AJ Laughlin II; a daughter, Lou Ann (Robert) Shepherd; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, Carole Ann (Hank) Abney, Linda (Richard) Travers; a friend, Jerry Alig; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, JoAnn Laughlin; son, George Laughlin. Visitation will be 1-2 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 2 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Medway Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Inc., 300 Auburn Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45505. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to


