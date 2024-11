Laumann, Robert Charles



Age 92, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at the Church of Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH 45459, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice at ohiohospice.org/give. Please visit www.Routsong.com for full obituary.



