Lauricella, Charles T.



Charlie T. Lauricella, a Korean War veteran from Dayton, passed away Wed. May 29, 2024 at the blessed age of 92. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gertrude, his second wife, Mary, and 11 siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Lucretia, granddaughters, Maria and Angela, and great-granddaughters, Evangeline and Eliana. He was also well loved by Joyce and her family who "adopted" him. I would like to publicly thank Legacy of Beavercreek for taking such great care of him. Services will be held on Thursday June 13th at Tobias on Far Hills Ave. Viewing will be from 10-11am, service will follow at 11. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Tunnel to Towers or Shriner's Hospital. His favorite charities were those who helped our soldiers and our kids. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com