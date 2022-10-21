LAUX, Rosemary

LAUX, CPPS,



Sister Rosemary



99, died peacefully Oct. 19 at Maria Joseph Center, Dayton, Ohio, under the care of hospice. She was born September 1923 in Bryant, Indiana, the eighth of nine children, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, in August 1942. For 80 years she faithfully served God and His people. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights chapel, 4960 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio, on Monday, Oct 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with burial following in Maria Anna Brunner Memorial Garden. Visitation begins in chapel at 9:00 a.m. followed by Sharing of Memories at 10:00 a.m. To attend services one must be fully vaccinated.



Sister Rosemary's spirit of prayer and love of the Eucharist sustained her in her ministry as she cared for others through food service and housekeeping at St. Mary Seminary in Norwood, Ohio; Brunnerdale Seminary in Canton, Ohio; St. Thomas Seminary in Colorado; St. Joseph Orphanage in Dayton; and Maria Stein Retreat House in Maria Stein, Ohio. Sister served as cook and housekeeper at the Archbishop's Residence, Cincinnati, from 1950-1977. Before retirement in 2000, Sister Rosemary was sacristan at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains, Cincinnati.



Sister Rosemary joins her parents and eight siblings in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, nieces and nephews. Her gentle spirit and dry wit will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

