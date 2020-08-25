LaVAN, Doris Koneta Doris Koneta LeVan, 83, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1936, in Springfield. She is survived by her beloved husband, William E.O. LeVan of 61 years. She spent her career at Mercy Medical Center as a Lab Technician. She was active at 5th Lutheran Church and was particularly involved with the handbell choir. Koneta is also survived by her children, Laurie (Mike) Willis of Springfield, and Charles "Chuck" W. (Melanie) LeVan II of Mechanicsburg; sister, Mikki Bolt of Louisiana; grandchildren, Michael B. Willis and Jessica E. (Sean) Williams; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Mason; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Charlie Hall. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 27th from 5-7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of her life will be on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Grunden, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery in West Liberty. Live streaming will begin at the time of service available through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. You may leave expressions of sympathy, order flowers and view her memorial video at www.littletonandrue.com



