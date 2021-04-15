LAVANCHE, Dorothy

LAVANCHE (Schrader), Dorothy Lee "Dottie"



Age 97, of Kettering, OH, passed away on April 12, 2021. Dottie was born August 26, 1923, in Byllesby, VA, to Carl and Anna (Beasley) Schrader. Dottie lived her life full of love and caring every day, especially for her family. She was generous with her time, talents and energy, always thinking of others instead of herself. A kind soul with a beautiful smile, she never had a bad word to say about anyone. She excelled as a student, graduating high school at 15 and obtaining a Masters in Education at 53. She taught at high schools, the University of Dayton and Sinclair Community College. She volunteered for many organizations, serving in leadership positions, such as President of the UD Faculty Wives Club. Dottie was a long-time member of St. Charles Borromeo Church and was the first secretary of its founding entity. She loved tennis, cards, crossword puzzles, Jeopardy and rooting for the UD Flyers. She also traveled extensively to Europe, the Holy Land, Alaska, Columbia, Hawaii, Panama and almost all 50 states. When asked for words of wisdom she encouraged all to "laugh a lot". Dottie is preceded in death by her parents, loving spouse of forty-four years Jim; brother Raymond and sister Kathryn Crowder. She is survived by her children, Kathy (Mickey Cohn) LaVanche,



Jan (John) Garske, Bill (Mary) LaVanche and Laura (Dave)



Gleason; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren;



brother-in-law Emory Crowder; sister-in-law Irma Potchak, and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH from 5 – 6:30 on April 16. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10am, Saturday, April 17, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. The service will also be live-streamed at stcharles-kettering.org. In memory of Dottie, contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley or St Vincent DePaul. Condolences may be shared with the



family at www.routsong.com.

