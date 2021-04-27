LaVARNIA, Randy



Age 61 of Springfield, passed away at his residence on



Friday, April 23, 2021. He was born the son of Joseph and Frances (Britt) LaVarnia on



November 12, 1959, in Terre Haute, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Ronny LaVarnia; stepfather Robert Walters; brother-in-law Robert Jenkins. Randy is



survived by his beloved wife Mary-Lee (Miller) LaVarnia of 30 years; sons Derek "Jay" Lee and Jessie Lee LaVarnia; sisters Kathy Jenkins, and Patsy Wright; step-siblings Sonny, Nancy, Bobby Jo, Pam, Penny, and Missy; two grandchildren Randi Leann, and Stratton Alexander; nephew John (Michelle)



Jenkins; several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and friends. Randy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Randy most recently worked at Navistar and was a member of International Pentecostal Church. In his free time, he enjoyed sports, especially the Chicago Bears, working on



classic cars, flea markets, and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. Friends may call on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 10 AM to 12 PM where services will begin at 12 PM at Richards, Raff, & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio. Online



condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



