LAVY, Nickie Lee



52, of Springfield, passed away July 15, 2021, in her home



following a lengthy cancer



battle. She was born March 25, 1969, in Springfield, the daughter of Gary and Carol (Thornburg) Lavy. Nickie was a Springfield North H.S. graduate. She enjoyed coloring, fishing, and crocheting. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed the OSU Buckeyes. Survivors include siblings, Donald (Maxine) Hudnell, Catherine Sue (Brian) Salser, Robert Hudnell (Heather Parks), and Diane Wade; and numerous



nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings,



Lisa Lavy and Barbara Peyatt, and by her parents. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Springfield Cancer Center for their care, love, and support. Nickie loved them all. Funeral services will be held at 8:00 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

