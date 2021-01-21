LAW, David C.



David C. Law, 84, of Springfield, formerly of Enon, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. He was born August 11, 1936, in St. Louis, MO, the son of the late George and Mabel Law. David earned a B.S. in



Electrical Engineering from



Missouri School of Mines in 1959 and joined Pi Kappa



Alpha Fraternity. He later



married and had a son and two daughters. He worked as an electrical engineer for many years first with Philco Corp. where he developed the first computer with transistors and later at the Foreign Technology Division at Wright-Patterson AFB in Technical Intelligence, retiring from Civil Service in 1991. David also owned a farm for 32 years, boarding horses, raising cattle, goats and peafowl. In retirement David stayed active, he taught math and algebra at Clark State Community College, taught English as a second language and tutored math and English. His greatest joy was volunteering as a Scout Master for Troup 17, Big Brother and as an Advisor for Explorer Post 1 where he led Explorers on high adventure camping and LaShonda Indian Dancers,



paddled the Canadian Quetico twice, hiked the Philmont,



Appalachian, Lincoln Trails and part of the Buckeye Trail.



David enjoyed travel, visiting over 50 countries and hosted many foreign students from Germany, Croatia, Brazil, Japan and Korea. He is survived by his daughters Gail Bange and



Diane Fambrough; son Scott Law; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, per David's



request no services will be held. Arrangements have been



entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made at



