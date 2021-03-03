LAW, Richard Carlisle



On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the City of Hamilton lost one of its proud sons, devoted public servants, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather in the passing of Richard Carlisle Law. Known by his friends as Dick and by his family as Poppy Dick, Mr. Law passed at 12:30 PM in the quiet comfort of his home in Hamilton. He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 70 years, Mary Craft Law. Opinionated, self-effacing and armed with a fierce desire to serve the public good, Dick embodied the old school of local politics and loyalty. While a life-long proud Republican and former chair of the Butler County GOP, Dick never let party loyalty impede the opportunity to seek common ground with members of the opposing party. Dick Law had friends on both sides of the aisle and he loved politics and the cause of serving one's community. In the early 1960s, Dick led a talented group of young professionals as chair of the Butler County Young Republicans; in 1967, he sought office for the first time to become a member of Hamilton City Council. Finishing fifth in his first elective office, Dick retained his campaign pledge to meet every month with different wards within Hamilton. Such commitment earned him the respect of the entire city so much so that in each of his three successive council campaigns Dick was elected as Hamilton's Vice Mayor. To this day, Richard Law retains the distinction of receiving the most votes in any Hamilton Council election to never be elected Mayor. Dick's four terms on Hamilton City Council were marked by an intense desire to serve all, to listen well and provide the best informed decision that would be fair to a majority of Hamiltonians. Above all else, Dick Law was a fierce protector of the city's police and fire departments, knowing these men and women were the most valuable asset any municipality could provide its citizenry. After years of being the family's consummate political figure, Dick turned to his bride, Mary and helped guide her five highly successful elections as Butler County Treasurer. Often joking that now he was Mary Law's husband, Dick was immensely proud of his wife's exceptional success as one of the state's finest elected officials. A graduate of the Hamilton High Big Blue then briefly attending Bowling Green State University, Dick then embarked upon a 38-year career with General Motors serving as a shipping supervisor at the Fairfield Fisher Body Plant. Working from 1949 to 1988, his only interruption came in 1952-53 when called to serve his country as a member of the United States Army in the Korean War. Honorably discharged in late 1953, Dick Law was a Corporal serving in the Mail Depot near the front lines. After retiring from GM, Dick went right back to work in establishing and developing Butler County's first central purchasing department. Serving with distinction for over a decade, Dick saved taxpayers thousands of dollars through his meticulous efforts in centralizing the county's purchases. In addition to his career and work in politics, Dick proudly coached for the West Side Little League for a number of years. Along with his wife of 70 years, Dick Law leaves behind two sons, Rick (Bev) Law of Hamilton, Ohio, and Greg Law of Beavercreek, Ohio; six grandchildren, Megan (Kris) Williamson of Dillsboro, Indiana, Ryan (Kim) Law of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Madison (Cameron) Mackintosh of Denver, Colorado, Tyler Law of Austin, Texas, McKinley Law and Harrison Law both of Wilmington, Ohio; and six great-grandchildren, Jesse, Hollie, Alysia, Kendra, Alex and Cayden. Uncle Dick also leaves behind a niece, Marta Kay (Steve) Fitzpatrick and nephews Jeff (Jill) Phelps, Scott Adams and Sean Adams. Preceding Richard in death were his parents Carlisle Columbia Law and Dorothy Knose and a baby brother lost at birth. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6 at 11:30 AM at the Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton 45013 with Pastor Dan Clemens officiating. Friends may call upon the family from 9:30 to 11:30 AM on Saturday morning preceding the funeral. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery at 1:00 PM. Friends are encouraged to join the family at Mary's following the cemetery committal. Dick Law was proud of his service to his home town and to his country. He was proud of his heritage, the son of two adoring parents, he was proud of his family, which brought him immeasurable joy through family vacations, and the lives they built for themselves. Yet nothing enriched Dick Law more than his beloved and devoted wife Mary. Through good times and in bad, they adored each other and lived their lives to help each other achieve their successes. In every true respect, the lasting legacy of Richard Carlisle Law is that through life's hardships, battles and celebrations, love of



family was paramount. He truly loved his family and in this, we are forever blessed by the 90 years of his memorable life. Online condolences are available at



