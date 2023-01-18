LAWLESS,



Margarette Mae



96, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on January 14, 2023, in Hospice of Dayton surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 3, 1926, in Champaign County, the daughter of Robert and Hazel (Anderson) Kelley. Margarette was a member of the North Hampton Community Church and she had sold Avon products for 26 years. She loved to travel and had traveled to all 50 states as well as different countries. Her favorite past times included playing bingo, playing cards, trips with Elderly United and long drives to see the fall leaves. A cherished memory was spending the summers with the family at the Ohio River for 28 years. Four generations had one of their best memories there growing up. Margarette was always very active her whole life, but family was her true love and passion. She was always available to attend grandkids' sporting events or a family function like a simple bonfire in the back yard. She was always the first to arrive and the last to leave. She truly loved everything that entailed family togetherness. Margarette is survived by three children, Martha Scott, Barbara (Jack) Grimm and Marty (Donna); six grandchildren, Kimberly Sprinkle, Jack (Anne) Grimm Jr., Machael (Mike) Zigler, Todd (Monica) Grimm, Teresa (Jim) Stephenson and Melissa Fitch; 13 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; cousin, Norma Jean Oberracker; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Richard Lawless in 2005; a sister, Patricia Palmer-Armstrong; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in the North Hampton Community Church with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until the time of the services in the church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr., North Hampton, Ohio 45349. Margarette's family would like to give special thanks to all those who gave her great care and touched her heart at Forest Glen, Springfield Regional Medical Center, and Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

