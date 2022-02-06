LAWRENCE, James



"Jimmy"



Age 83, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at



Hospice of Dayton, comforted by wife Eva and son David.



These immediate family members preceded him in death: youngest daughter, Tanza



Lawrence; parents, Adell and Lillie Lawrence; brothers,



Edward Seals and Adell



Lawrence Jr.; sisters, Alverna and Norma Lawrence, Juanita Trammell, and Martha Byrd.



Being comforted by his memories, wife Eva Lawrence; son David (his loving wife, Kim) Lawrence.



Only remaining sibling, Mary (devoted husband, Frank) Ross; grand-daughters, Jazzmen Morgan, Davishay and Kimea



Lawrence, and Kennedy Smith; great-granddaughters, Mae Luna and Mei Lani Morgan; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.



Jimmy graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in 1957. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. His unit, the famous 4th Armored



Division had the honor of putting on an artillery display for then Vice-President Lyndon Baines Johnson.



He retired from Delco Moraine in 1996 where he and John Austin fought diligently with management and the union for justice and better working conditions, especially safety conditions, for all workers.



Analytical thinking was one of his strong points. He did not like small talk, referred to it as trivial.



When he was a young boy, his mother gave him a set of the Harvard Classics which he read and studied daily.



Jimmy was a great athlete. He excelled in many sports: Dayton table tennis champion, boxing, tennis, basketball, football, softball pitcher, and track and field events. He was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2011.



He never mentioned these sporting accomplishments. After his family, he was more proud of his work with the Socialist Equality Party, fighting for justice, equality, and better social conditions for all men and women, especially the working-class and the down-trodden.



Believing in Science, he donated his remains to the Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine, hoping that the anatomical studies would be useful in helping others. We will celebrate Jimmy's life at a later date. May his memories abide with family, friends, and those who loved him and respected him.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to any charity or organization.

