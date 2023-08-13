Lawrence, Lance Allen



Lance Allen Lawrence, 28, of Vandalia, OH, unexpectedly passed away on July 29, 2023. Lance was a loving brother and son, known for his bravery and passion. He possessed unwavering determination and was extremely intelligent. Lance enlisted in the Ukrainian Armed Forces earlier this year, as this cause was important to him. Sadly, he was killed in action during a recent operation.



Lance graduated from Vandalia Butler High School in 2013. Right after graduation, Lance joined the United States Marine Corps. Lance was enlisted in the Marines from 2013-2016. He was a 0331 Marine in the 3/6 Lima Co. He received multiple awards during his service. Lance's military service left a strong impact on all who knew and served with him.



Lance was born on January 10, 1995, to his loving parents Greg and Terrie Lawrence. He is survived by his parents and his three siblings - Kristen, Kelly, and Anthony Lawrence, as well as his two grandmothers Sharon Lawrence and Wilma Powell. Lance was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Robert Lawrence and Michael Hudson, and his two uncles, Ken Shepard and Robert Lawrence Jr. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A celebration of life is to be planned for Lance at a later date. If you wish, you can donate to the family's GoFundMe page. Donations will help honor Lance's final wishes and help his family to celebrate his life with a memorial that will showcase what a special person Lance was.



Please help us in remembering Lance Allen Lawrence, a brave soldier, a loving brother and son, and a cherished friend. His memory will forever live on in our hearts.



