LAWRENCE,



Rosalind Arnett



Born September 10, 1982, departed this life unexpectedly August 16, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories, longtime companion, 7 children and 4 sisters. Service will be held 12 noon Friday, August 27, at Restoration Church of



Jesus Christ, 904 Vernon Dr. Visitation 11 am-12 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

