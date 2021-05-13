X

LAWS, Frank D.

Age 82, of Harrogate, TN., was born December 9, 1938, and passed away in May 7, 2021. Frank was preceded in death by his wife Anna Lee Hatfield Laws; his mother Daisy Laws; his father Roy Laws; brothers Dewey Laws and Robert Laws, and sister Ann Brooks.

He is survived by his son Dee Laws; brothers Joe Laws, Junior Laws, Arnold Laws, and Tyson Laws; sisters Neva Lane, Bobbie Liford, Christine Dillow, and Nell Jones; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was a member of the Jesus Only Church in Springfield, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Jesus Only Church on 532 Kinnane Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45505.

