LAWSON, BONNIE L.



70 of Franklin passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born on April 6, 1952, in Toronto, Canada, to Thomas and Marion (Kingston) Warburton. Bonnie was a homemaker and attended Stratford Heights Church of God. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lawrence; her daughter, Amber LeConte; her son, Stephen Kalnowski; grandchildren, Brittany Tyler, Colby LeConte; 3 great-grandchildren; in-laws, Elvin and Rosemary Lawson; sister-in-law,



Karen (Mike) Lawson; niece and nephew, Colleen and Danny; best friends, Kelley Kelly and Jan (Paul) Ferrell and beloved



feline companion, Hagrid. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services are being held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to



