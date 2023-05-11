Lawson, Datha Mae



Age 92, former long-term resident of New Lebanon moved on to her heavenly home on May 4, 2023. In Heaven she was reunited with the love of her life, husband Charles Lawson. She was also preceded in death by daughters Darlyne and Carsi Ann and granddaughter Christina Marie. She is survived by her children Jon (Donna) Workman, Frank (Rebecca) Workman, Reba Mescher, Debra (Chuck) Comer, Ed Lawson, Charla (Roland) Eitel and Angie (Steve) Clymer along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with family, reading her Bible, listening to music, looking at the stars, doing word searches and enjoyed eating anything chocolate. She was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm with funeral service to follow at 1:00pm on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TargetDayton.com in memory of Datha. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

