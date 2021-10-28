dayton-daily-news logo
X

LAWSON, Jacob

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LAWSON,

Jacob Alexander

Our beloved Jacob Alexander Lawson met his Lord and

Savior on Friday, October 22, 2021. He was born November 14, 1996, in Dayton, Ohio. A

celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at

LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ANDERSON, Ronald
2
FELTEN, Ross
3
CASSADY, Timothy
4
ALLEN, Albert
5
DAY, Jacqueline
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top