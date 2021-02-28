X

LAWSON, Kence

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LAWSON, Kence Gene

In Memoriam

Kence Gene Lawson, 66 of Zionsville, Indiana, passed away a year ago on February 27th, 2020, at Ascension

St. Vincent Hospital in

Indianapolis, IN. He was born in Springfield, OH, on April 5, 1954, to Gene and Ruth

Lawson. He was a graduate of Springfield North High School in 1972 and served in the Ohio National Guard. He was retired from NAPA Balkamp and spent his free time as an ASA umpire and worked at The Golf Club of Indiana. He was an avid golfer and LOVED St. Pete beach, FL. Survivors include his daughters, Meredith (Adam) North, Rebecca Lawson, Rachel Lawson, and son, Alex Lawson, granddaughter, Cecelia North, and sister, Leanna Birch. He was preceded in death by his parents. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.