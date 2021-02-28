LAWSON, Kence Gene



In Memoriam



Kence Gene Lawson, 66 of Zionsville, Indiana, passed away a year ago on February 27th, 2020, at Ascension



St. Vincent Hospital in



Indianapolis, IN. He was born in Springfield, OH, on April 5, 1954, to Gene and Ruth



Lawson. He was a graduate of Springfield North High School in 1972 and served in the Ohio National Guard. He was retired from NAPA Balkamp and spent his free time as an ASA umpire and worked at The Golf Club of Indiana. He was an avid golfer and LOVED St. Pete beach, FL. Survivors include his daughters, Meredith (Adam) North, Rebecca Lawson, Rachel Lawson, and son, Alex Lawson, granddaughter, Cecelia North, and sister, Leanna Birch. He was preceded in death by his parents. A private family service will be held at a later date.

