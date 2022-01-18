Hamburger icon
LAWSON, LAWRENCE

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LAWSON, Lawrence R. "Larry"

Age 67 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Tuesday's Services have been postponed due to Covid-19. A memorial gathering will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 3:00pm-4:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 4:00pm. www.bakerstevensparramore.com




Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

