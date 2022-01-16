LAWSON, Lawrence R. "Larry"



Lawrence R. "Larry" Lawson, age 67 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on March 12, 1954, to the late Herman Lawson and his beloved mother, Betty McQuinn. Larry graduated Middletown High School, class of 1972, and Sinclair Community College. Larry enjoyed playing golf with guys from MAGA, watching Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns. He was a proud member of the Local 696 UAW, retiring after 30 years of service for General Motors. Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Lawson; father Herman Lawson and mother Betty McQuinn. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Linda Lawson; two sons Aaron (Emily) Lawson and Zach (Sarah) Lawson; grandkids Aiden, Elaina, Zoe and Mina, which he dearly loved. Larry is also survived by his brother Mike (Karen) Lawson; sister Beth (CJ) McMichael and nephews Jason, Adam, Jordan Lawson as well as Cooper, Zach McMichael. Larry was very active in the community with his son's and grandkids. Larry volunteered his time coaching numerous sports through the Madison Sports Club. His passion was teaching the game of baseball. Larry also volunteered his time with the Cub Scouts of Pack 28 from Poasttown. A memorial gathering will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 11:00am-1:00pm with a memorial service at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Madison Sports Club 2232 Ernestine Dr. Middletown OH 45042 or thru PayPal, username is @madisonsportsclub. Online condolences may be left to the family at



