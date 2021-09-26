LAWSON, LEE

LAWSON, Robert Lee



Robert Lee Lawson passed away with his beloved wife Patricia by his side on September 21, 2021, at the age of 86. Even during his brief hospitalization, Bob took enormous pride in telling everyone on his care team that he had been married to the love of his life for 58 years.



Born in Lambertville, NJ, Bob spent his youth in Philadelphia, PA, and Muncie, IN. He served in the Army National Guard after making Ohio his permanent home. Bob spent decades as a sales rep, business manager and business owner in the machine tool industry (Garco Machinery, Lawson Machinery). After his first retirement, Bob realized he was not cut out for a life of leisure. After trying several part-time jobs, he resumed full time work (Midwest Spray Booths) before finally retiring again in 2020.



Bob's life revolved around his family and his adoring canine companion, Molly. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with the whole gang, especially if Pat's cookies were involved.



Preceded in death by his parents Eldon and Barbara (Hughes), granddaughter Amanda Robin, and great-granddaughter Hadley Drew, Bob's loving legacy lives on through his wife Patricia, children David (Cindy King), Susan (Jerome Dawson), Dianne (Phillip Smith), and Scott; grandchildren Mindy (Aaron Roy), Zach, Daniel, Colleen, Erica, Sam, Abbie (Adrian Esparza); great-grandchildren Harper Lee (Kyla Douglas), Adilynn and Andres, as well as extended family and friends.



Bob will be honored with a celebration of life gathering beginning at 1:00pm until a 1:30pm memorial service on October 2, 2021, at the Beavercreek Community of Christ Church, 860 Grange Hall Rd. Beavercreek, OH 45430. In lieu



of flowers, donations can be made to https://outreach-international.org/. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Bob's family.

